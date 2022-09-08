LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man found dead, early Wednesday, Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Investigators responded, at 12:05 a.m., to a death investigation in the 44500 block of Valley Central Way, just north of Avenue J.
An adult male was found and declared dead at the scene.
There are no further details about this incident, as of press time, Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Information may be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
