Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are responding to Lancaster Sheriff Station to investigate the death of a male adult.
Deputies responded, at about 8:48 a.m., Wednesday, to the 44100 block of Sierra Highway after a call about an unresponsive male adult.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he passed away at approximately 3 p.m., Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile app on Google play or the Apple app store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
