PALMDALE — Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Danielle Day is Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s Everyday Hero for January.
Lackey started the honor, this year, to recognize those who sacrifice for others. He and representatives from Rep. Mike Garcia, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, state Sen. Scott Wilk and the Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presented Day with certificates of recognition, on Friday morning, at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“Usually people with a servant’s hearts don’t seek recognition,” Lackey said.
Detective Day serves as one of three traffic investigators at the station. Last year, she investigated nine fatal collisions in the city.
“That’s a lot of tragedy to insert yourself in,” Lackey said.
Lackey is a retired California Highway Patrol officer who also investigated traffic collisions. He made more than 40 death notifications during his career. Lackey shared a story about one of Day’s cases.
In January 2021, a driver was involved in a road rage incident that resulted in a minor collision. The suspect fled the collision at a high rate of speed, drove through a red traffic signal and struck the driver’s door of a vehicle at the intersection, killing the two teenage occupants. The suspect fled the collision on foot and was not found that night.
“Detective Day responded to the collision immediately and began working the case,” Lackey said. “Over the next few weeks, she was able to determine the suspect’s identity and filed the case.”
The suspect was charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. The case is still pending in court.
“Detective Day has worked with the family of the victims, who were cousins, and has helped them through this difficult time in their lives,” Lackey said. “She’s helped them understand the court proceedings and they are extremely grateful to her, as we are.”
Jackie Owens, field representative for Garcia, thanked Lackey for recognizing extraordinary people in law enforcement. Detective Day, Owens said, is the embodiment of what it means to be a hero.
“Every day you put on your uniform and you go out and put yourself in harm’s way for people whose names you don’t even know,” Owens said. “And you have to face hardships and heartache and bring those stories to the locals who’ve had great loss. And yet, you’ve come back and do it again.”
Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Barger, thanked Day for her work last year with the supervisor’s office.
“In addition to dealing with tragedy and law-breaking, Detective Day also helps out other parts of the community,” Bostwick said. “She worked with our office last year to get the Acton Fourth of July parade through numerous level hoops that had to be approved. The Acton folk appreciated that; I certainly appreciated that for her work on it because I worried about whether that parade could go on.”
“Danielle is a shining example of the whole station here at Palmdale and the whole of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” Palmdale station commander Capt. Ronald Shaffer said.
Day was surprised to be selected as Lackey’s inaugural Everyday Hero. She will mark 13 years with the department, in March.
“Caught off-guard a little bit, but very grateful and very honored,” Day said.
Sgt. Philip Anderson nominated Day for the honor.
“She’s one of my three investigators,” Anderson said. “She does a fantastic job. We’re always extremely busy but she does everything from the menial little work that we normally do, just doing everyday kind of stuff to prosecuting people for murder.”
Anderson added they work closely with the district attorney’s office to get people prosecuted so they can make the world a safer place, with traffic the No. 1 complaint from the community.
“The No. 1 thing they want law enforcement to address is traffic, and Danielle is one of those ones that’s out there fully charged to make things safer here in Palmdale,” Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.