LOS ANGELES —Los Angeles County health officials made a final plea Friday for residents to celebrate the Labor Day holiday safely and without large parties or gatherings, while also reporting another 47 Coronavirus-related deaths.
The county also confirmed that beaches will remain open over the holiday weekend, despite concerns about large crowds that might flock to the sand to escape the heat wave expected to bake the Southland through Monday.
But officials with the county Department of Beaches and Harbors warned that health restrictions remain in place, meaning beachgoers must practice social distancing and wear face coverings when not in the water, eating or drinking. And if crowds get too large and people aren’t adhering to the guidelines, the beaches could be cleared.
County officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of Coronavirus setbacks experienced following the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays, which led to dramatic spikes in virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. All three of those metrics have been trending downward in recent weeks in the county, and health officials have been making pleas for the past two weeks that residents avoid Labor Day parties or gatherings with people outside their own households.
The 47 new deaths reported by the county Department of Public Health, along with four more announced by the Long Beach health agency, increased the countywide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 5,981.
The county also announced 1,439 new confirmed Coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases countywide stood at 246,457 as of Friday.
As of Friday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 3,698 cases and 64 deaths.
• Lancaster: 2,997 cases and 42 deaths.
• Lake Los Angeles: 197 cases and four deaths.
• Sun Village: 155 cases and two deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 153 cases and 11 deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 80 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 78 cases and no deaths.
• Acton: 62 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 25 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 21 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 17 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: Eight cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
(1) comment
C-Vid will find you...you probably already have been infected, and you didn't even know it. The silver lining to this C-Vid cloud..we have all been made aware of germs and how to avoid them...because our next war will not be on a battlefield...it will be biological. Its the only battlefield that our enemies stand a chance of winning. Conventional war...we are 2nd to none. In fact President Trump has revamped out military, and created "Space Force", after Obama put our military in shambles, probably as a favor to Iran (his peeps).
