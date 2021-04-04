LOS ANGELES — Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison and is under home confinement following his imprisonment for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Giannulli, 57, is married to former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin. They pleaded guilty last year to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin was released from a prison in Dublin in December.
The two were among the most high-profile parents charged in the scheme, which authorities say involved hefty bribes to get undeserving teens into schools with rigged test scores or bogus athletic credentials.
