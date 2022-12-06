Spectrum Desert Haven

Spectrum employee volunteers spent the day, on Saturday, working on revitalization projects at Desert Haven Enterprises. Spectrum donated $50,000 to support Desert Haven’s job skills program and facility improvements. Spectrum also donated 25 new laptops to support the organization’s workforce development programs.

 Photo courtesy of Spectrum

LANCASTER — Desert Haven Enterprises, Inc. received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, Spectrum’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities where Spectrum operates, the company announced, Monday.

Spectrum kicked off the partnership with a revitalization event, Saturday morning, at the nonprofit organization’s Lancaster center, where employee volunteers set up a new technology center and made improvements to the organization’s training rooms.

