LANCASTER — Desert Haven Enterprises, Inc. received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, Spectrum’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities where Spectrum operates, the company announced, Monday.
Spectrum kicked off the partnership with a revitalization event, Saturday morning, at the nonprofit organization’s Lancaster center, where employee volunteers set up a new technology center and made improvements to the organization’s training rooms.
Since 1954, Desert Haven has been dedicated to developing, enhancing and promoting the capabilities of persons with developmental disabilities through services that include job training, independent living and community skills training and community-based employment.
“I am proud to support Desert Haven Enterprises and their mission to help people with disabilities achieve their dreams,” Assemblyman Tom Lackey said. “Thank you, Spectrum, for remaining committed to strengthening our communities with these significant upgrades and investments in broadband and digital technology, which will allow more people to be equipped with the necessary tools to succeed.”
Desert Haven received $50,000 to support its job skills training program and facility improvements as Spectrum employee volunteers spent the day painting, assembling furniture and making renovations. Additionally, Spectrum will offer Desert Haven its 1 Gig Internet service, at no charge, for the life of the program.
Spectrum also donated 25 new laptops to support the organization’s workforce development programs. Desert Haven and Charter dedicated a new Spectrum Training and Technology Center on the campus.
“Our primary focus at Desert Haven Enterprises is to equip adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with the skills, knowledge and experience they need to be independent, fully integrated, participants within and contributors to their local community, Jenni Moran, Desert Haven Enterprises executive director, said.
“Spectrum’s generous contribution of new digital technology and upgraded broadband service, not to mention their financial investment to our organization over the next several years, will help guarantee that those whom we serve will have every opportunity to realize their hopes and dreams for increased independence, competitive employment, and a fulfilled and rewarding life.”
“Community centers like Desert Haven Enterprises are hallmarks of our neighborhoods, where people go for support, shared experiences and develop new job skills or find new employment,” Rahman Khan, vice president of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice products, said. “Through our partnership, Spectrum Community Center Assist will help Desert Haven provide essential employment training and resources to help ensure Antelope Valley neighbors have a safe and revitalized physical space.”
Spectrum launched Spectrum Community Center Assist, in September 2021, to benefit local organizations providing critical community services and job training skills in underserved cities and towns across the company’s 41-state footprint. By 2025, Spectrum will invest $25 million plus $5 million of in-kind contributions to improve 100 community centers serving an estimated 50,000 local residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.