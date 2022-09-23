LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District’s Board of Directors awarded the 2022 Achievement in Reducing Emissions Award to Desert Haven Enterprises at Tuesday’s meeting.
Desert Haven Enterprises is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to develop, enhance, and promote the capabilities of persons with developmental disabilities.
Desert Haven Enterprises eliminated the health and environmental impacts of gas landscape maintenance equipment at their site resulting in an AGZA (American Green Zone Alliance) Green Zone Certification for their five-acre headquarter property at 43437 Copeland Circle in Lancaster.
Additionally, Desert Haven grounds crews went through AGZA Service Pro training for electric landscape maintenance operations, whereby all participants received certificates and are now “low noise, clean air operators.”
In February, Desert Haven Enterprises partnered with the American Green Zone Alliance to transition its landscape maintenance operations from gasoline powered to all electric-powered to achieve zero emissions. The transition to zero emission landscape maintenance operations has proven to serve as model to other landscape maintenance operations. It is estimated that Desert Haven eliminated more than 300 tons of exhaust emissions by the permanent retirement of the gasoline landscape maintenance equipment.
Desert Haven’s transition to zero emissions landscape operations supports not only AV Air Quality Management District’s goals of reducing local emissions, but also the community benefit of eliminating noise and emissions from small lawn and garden equipment engines.
