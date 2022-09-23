AVAQMD award

Desert Haven Enterprises has received the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District’s 2022 Achievement in Reducing Emissions Award. Attending Tuesday’s presentation were public member Newton Chelette, City of Lancaster representative Councilman Raj Malhi, City of Lancaster representative and Board Chairman Vice Mayor Marvin Crist, Desert Haven Enterprises Executive Director Jenni Moran, Los Angeles County, 5th District representative Howard Harris, Los Angeles County, 5th District representative Ron Hawkins, Desert Haven Enterprises Senior Operations Manager Eric Walker and City of Lancaster City Manager Jason Caudle.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley AQMD

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District’s Board of Directors awarded the 2022 Achievement in Reducing Emissions Award to Desert Haven Enterprises at Tuesday’s meeting.

Desert Haven Enterprises is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to develop, enhance, and promote the capabilities of persons with developmental disabilities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.