ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases.

The Republican governor told US District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee in a filing, late Friday, that Andrew Warren — removed, last month, as elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa — cannot claim First Amendment protection for his comments on how he would handle these hot-button political issues.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""incompetence and neglect of duty"" enjoy unemployment Warren you deserve it. Maybe Warren should move to a Dem controlled Cesspool city (ie. Detroit or Baltimore) instead of begging for his job back.

