Migrant Flights Catholic Church

Bishop Mark Seitz, the Roman Catholic bishop of El Paso, Texas, says that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights of migrants from the Texas border to California are “reprehensible” and “not morally acceptable.”

 Associated Press files

SAN FRANCISCO — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recruiters set their sights on Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Texas border city of El Paso in search of asylum-seekers they could take from its bustling migrant shelter to California’s capital on taxpayer-funded private jets.

Intentionally or not, envoys for Florida’s Catholic governor and Republican presidential candidate infused an element of his own religion into his latest move on immigration, which has drawn sharp criticism from El Paso’s Catholic bishop.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

The Government (Democrat controlled) was loading illegal immigrants on to 747's in the middle of the night and flying them to who know where..? I guess the Dems get upset when you use a page out of "their own playbook". Wait till the worm turns and the Republican weaponize the justice system...(ie. when Dirt Nap Reid used the nuclear option). Biden has to win...if not a lot of Pedo, and Thieves will be in Prison...those Judges and D.A.'s that seem "off the wall" or "extreme" probably have the most at stake and the most to "hide"...or maybe their family members do.... (think crackhead Hunter Biden).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.