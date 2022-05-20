LOS ANGELES — A female Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who alleged her training deputy sexually harassed her on the job has been awarded $850,000.
A Los Angeles Superior Court jury deliberated, for about a day, before finding in favor of Deputy Concepcion Hernandez Garcia, on Wednesday, in her sexual harassment suit against the county.
“Plaintiff’s conspicuous transfer in the middle of training left a black mark against her that will have significant and long-lasting effects on (her) reputation and career,” the suit filed, in June 2019, stated.
However, in their court papers, attorneys for Los Angeles County argued that Garcia’s version of the alleged harassment “has changed multiple times during this litigation and was repeatedly contradicted by her own testimony.”
Garcia’s training performance “was somewhat questionable, to say the least,” as she was “called out on the continuous failures to meet the elementary training requirements, endangering officer safety, being literally unable to use the basic patrol equipment and otherwise being unfamiliar with the rudiments of her own profession,” the defense attorneys further stated in their court papers.
Garcia started her training as a deputy, in March 2018, at the East Los Angeles station, the suit stated. A deputy who is not a defendant in the case was assigned to train her, according to the complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.