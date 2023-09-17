PALMDALE — A sheriff's deputy was shot to death Saturday while in his patrol car in front of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.
Luna spoke to reporters from Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, where the deputy's family was mourning. He identified the third-generation member of the sheriff's department as 30-year-old Ryan Clinkunbroomer. "Service was in his blood," he said.
The preliminary investigation showed Clinkunbroomer was driving while on duty and fired upon around 6 p.m. Clinkunbroomer was unconscious in the vehicle when he was found near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q by a person Luna identified as a “good Samaritan” who alerted personnel at the Palmdale station of the sheriff's department.
“Somebody decided to shoot and murder him, I’m assuming, at this point, because he was in uniform,” Luna said at the late-night news conference.
The deputy was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.
“Despite the medical staff's best efforts to save our deputy's life, regrettably he succumbed to his injuries,” Luna said.
Early Sunday morning, a series of sheriff's department vehicles, lights flashing and sirens blaring, went south on the Antelope Valley Freeway toward downtown Los Angeles in a procession for the slain deputy.
Luna disclosed that Clinkunbroomer became engaged just four days ago.
"He didn't deserve this," the sheriff said. "Thank God for this good Samaritan … somebody chose not to just drive by."
Luna said that Clinkunbroomer "embodied the values of bravery, selflessness and an absolute commitment to justice. Our deputy was a devoted family member, a cherished member of our community who was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community."
"Our hearts absolutely go out to his family," he said.
The sheriff struggled to hold back emotions as he discussed what he described as a targeted ambush killing of the deputy as he pleaded with the public for information to find the killer or killers.
Luna said Homicide detectives were studying video that news networks have been broadcasting that appears to show a suspect vehicle drive up behind Clinkunbroomer's patrol vehicle, then pull alongside momentarily before speeding away. But he also implored anyone who has video or information to provide it to the department.
"We are utilizing every resource available to apprehend the suspect responsible for this heinous crime," Luna said. “We’re going to catch the person who did this. Because every resource that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has to bear is going after you.
“Somebody saw something. Somebody knows something."
Anybody who witnessed anything, especially in the area of Sierra Highway around 6 p.m., is asked to call Homicide at 323-890-5500, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800 222 tips.
Luna said that Clinkunbroomer was an eight-year veteran of the department and had been with the Palmdale station since July 2018, and served as a field training officer, which Luna said is a role reserved for only "the best of the best."
When asked what it feels like to go through this experience, Luna said, "It sucks." He added that it is a very dangerous job, but that Clinkunbroomer "was just driving down the street."
Luna said he believed the shooting was a “targeted attack” but the motive, and whether the deputy or the department in general was the target, was not yet known.
"We'll be leaning on each other," Luna said. "We have a lot of deputies who are hurting … it's a horrible feeling, but you know what, we're still out there serving, we're still responding to calls … when you dial 911, you will have deputies respond to your home."
Mayor Laura Bettencourt also spoke to reporters and beseeched anyone with information or video to come forward.
“Words cannot describe my immense sorrow for the tragic loss of a brave deputy’s life tonight," Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the Antelope Valley, said in a press release. "My heart breaks for his family, his fellow officers and the community at large.
"There are a lot of unanswered questions — including who committed this heinous and brazen attack and why. Whoever is responsible must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and brought to swift justice.
"Our law enforcement officers selflessly put their lives on the line daily when they put on their uniform. These brave professionals fall under harsh scrutiny but it is undeniable that they risk their lives every day as they work to protect our communities. Today’s loss is a terrible reminder of that reality.”
"Tonight I’m praying for him, his friends, fellow deputies at @PalmdaleSheriff, and especially his loved ones," fellow Supervisor Janice Hahn posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
“It is sickening, heartbreaking news,” Republican state Sen. Scott Wilk, who represents Palmdale, posted earlier in the evening on X.
