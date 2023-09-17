PALMDALE — A sheriff's deputy was shot to death Saturday while in his patrol car in front of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Luna spoke to reporters from Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, where the deputy's family was mourning. He identified the third-generation member of the sheriff's department as 30-year-old Ryan Clinkunbroomer. "Service was in his blood," he said.

