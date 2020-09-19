RIVERSIDE — A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff Department accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gun range earlier this month, officials said.
The accident happened Sept. 3 but the department didn’t publicly announce the shooting until it responded to an inquiry by the Riverside Press-Enterprise on Wednesday.
The deputy fired one round while the gun was still in the holster, and the bullet entered his leg, said Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro, a department spokeswoman.
