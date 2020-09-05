A man was shot to death Thursday on Highway 14 near Redrock Randsburg Road after the Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an adult male walking with a firearm.
It was also reported in the 6:52 a.m. call that two vehicles were in the area and possibly related to the male.
The first deputy arrived on scene at about 7 a.m. and pulled behind one of the described vehicles. An adult male exited the vehicle with a firearm, brandishing it at the deputy. An officer-involved shooting occurred, resulting in fatal injuries to the suspect. The deputy was not injured.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. A shotgun was located with the suspect. The identity of the suspect was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The involved deputy was placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the event is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.
(1) comment
Sounds like suicide by cop...shame.
