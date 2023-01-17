LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed, Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty.
The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun, on Friday, and Isaiah Cordero, on Dec. 29, were the first since 2003 where a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, Sheriff Chad Bianco said.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect. He remained hospitalized in critical condition, Saturday, after a gunbattle.
Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said. He died after being taken to the hospital in serious condition.
“I shouldn’t be here tonight having to do this again,” Bianco said, Friday, outside the hospital. “I’m devastated to tell of the loss of another of our deputy sheriffs who was killed in the line of duty, today.”
Calhoun is survived by his pregnant wife, Bianco said. He had previously worked for the San Diego Police Department — the agency said on Twitter it was “devastated” to learn of his death — before transferring to Riverside, last year.
“He was the most cheerful, the most positive, the most good, wholesome man you could imagine,” Bianco said.
Calhoun, 30, was the first deputy to arrive at the scene of an disturbance around 4:30 p.m., Friday, following a call of “unknown trouble” where voices could be heard in the background, indicating a struggle, Bianco said.
“At this point, we are not completely sure of the circumstances surrounding the initial contact,” Bianco said.
The second deputy found Calhoun wounded in the street and confronted the suspect in a shootout. The suspect’s identity has not been released.
Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from Cordero’s death. The 32-year-old was fatally shot, last month, during a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley.
