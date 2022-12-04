Rosamond shooting

Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead in a shootout, early Friday, with a suspect who was later arrested at a residence in the 2900 block of Desert Street, where he surrendered at about 7:30 a.m., without further incident.

 VALLEY PRESS STAFF

ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested.

Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.

