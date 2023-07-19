Deputy letter

An anonymous deputy has written an “open letter” about working at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, the busiest station in Los Angeles County, and the difficulties of a law enforcement job.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Recent incidents involving deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations have prompted an anonymous deputy who works at the Lancaster station to write an “open letter” to the community that was sent to several local leaders and posted on social media.

The two stations have drawn national attention recently after a viral video of an encounter between deputies and a Black man and woman at the WinCo Foods market in Lancaster showed one of the deputies slam the woman to the ground, while a year-old body-worn camera video recently released by the department depicted a deputy punch a woman in the face as she held her baby in Palmdale.

