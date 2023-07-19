LANCASTER — Recent incidents involving deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations have prompted an anonymous deputy who works at the Lancaster station to write an “open letter” to the community that was sent to several local leaders and posted on social media.
The two stations have drawn national attention recently after a viral video of an encounter between deputies and a Black man and woman at the WinCo Foods market in Lancaster showed one of the deputies slam the woman to the ground, while a year-old body-worn camera video recently released by the department depicted a deputy punch a woman in the face as she held her baby in Palmdale.
The FBI has opened criminal investigations into both incidents.
Deputies at the Lancaster station not only patrol the city of Lancaster but also serve the unincorporated communities of Lake Los Angeles, Hi Vista, Roosevelt, Quartz Hill, Antelope Acres and Fairmont as well.
“The city of Lancaster has a population of approximately 172,000 [and] the surrounding towns and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County in our patrol area are home to almost 28,000 more residents, totaling nearly 200,000 people that we serve,” the deputy wrote. “The city of Lancaster compromises almost 95 square miles itself, but the entire patrol area we are responsible for is over 600 square miles. To put this in perspective, Lancaster station patrols an area that is one half the size of the entire State of Rhode Island.”
According to the deputy, the Lancaster station has 157 deputies; that number includes 25 detectives, 15 school resource deputies, eight special assignment deputies (LAN-CAP), and 10 deputies assigned to other day-to-day desk assignments at the station.
“This just leaves 99 deputies whose primary function is to patrol the entirety of our patrol area, split between 3 shifts, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, we find ourselves further short-staffed due to injuries, illness and other types of leave,” the deputy wrote.
The Lancaster station handles between 300 and 500 calls for service every day on average, ranging from thefts, domestic violence, assaults, robberies and murders.
“Every day, each of our three shift runs with a shortage of 10-15 deputies, on average, to our daily patrol rosters,” the deputy wrote. “The shortages are filled with overtime, or they are just not filled at all. Deputies are routinely ordered to work mandatory overtime, either in the form of double shifts, or made to come in on their days off to fill the vacancies. Some shifts are almost entirely comprised of people working overtime.
“Deputies at our station work to exhaustion, and still can’t keep up with the volume of calls. We constantly struggle to balance the added workload, the compulsory time away from family, and the desire to not leave our partners without back up.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is short staffed as a whole and few deputies want to transfer to Lancaster, the deputy added.
“The large population and patrol area have made Lancaster station THE busiest sheriff’s station in Los Angeles County. This makes the station less desirable to work at, as deputies can work at other stations, with less stress and less workload, but for the same pay. The deputies that work Lancaster station are proud of the work we do. A great many of us live and/or grew up in the Antelope Valley. This isn’t just a place we go to work, this is our home, the deputy wrote.
“Home, and all that goes with it, has made us willing to endure the long hours. It gives us the courage to face violent criminals without enough backup. And there are a lot of violent criminals in our community now,” the letter said.
The 2022 crime statistics for the Lancaster station include 13 murders, 83 rapes, 335 robberies, 2,550 assaults, 756 burglaries, 1,322 thefts and 1,064 vehicle thefts. This year is on track to outpace last year’s statistics. As of the first week of July, the city has had 18 murders, 30 rapes, 210 robberies, 1,393 assaults, 411 burglaries, 591 thefts and 716 vehicle thefts.
“The reality is law enforcement as a profession across the nation has seen a sharp decline,” the deputy wrote.
The deputy addressed specific causes to LA County and Lancaster in particular. The letter cited sensationalized headlines with racial overtones over a small number of negative and violent encounters in recent years; Sacramento politicians who have all but decriminalized drug possession and property crimes by reducing charge levels and sentencing guidelines; and LA County District Attorney George Gascón, who “shows no regard for crime victims and routinely gives minimum sentences to even violent criminals that appear in court.”
The deputy also cited a May 2023 ruling by Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff, who instituted a zero-bail policy for non-violent misdemeanor and felony crimes within LA County.
“This injunction, favoring criminals, was obviously not challenged by Gascón. But shockingly the ruling was not challenged by Sheriff Luna, nor by LAPD Chief Moore, even though the injunction has created a revolving door for all but the most violent criminals in Los Angeles County,” the deputy wrote. All of these things have emboldened repeat offenders, as they no longer face serious consequences for their actions, the deputy wrote
The deputy wrote that deputies “have become increasingly hesitant to perform their sworn duty because our own department has become openly hostile toward those willing to do proactive police work. It is a reality that actively looking for, and confronting, criminals is liable to result in violence, and fighting just doesn’t look pretty on camera. Rapidly evolving, tense situations, and legal standing to defend ourselves against aggressive and violent suspects, have taken a backseat to swift and severe discipline whenever a vocal few complain in front of a camera, about a deputy using force to overcome the violent actions of a suspect who fights to avoid being handcuffed and arrested.”
The deputy addressed the June 24 incident at WinCo Foods when deputies responded to a 911 call about a robbery in progress or store employees being assaulted by customers.
“All other units were tied up on other emergency situations and were unable to provide any assistance to them,” the deputy wrote. “One suspect in particular refused to comply with orders given by the deputies, and force was used prior to her being handcuffed. Handcuffs are the preferred, and most frequently used items on a deputy’s belt. All the other items on the belt are tools to overcome the violent actions of a suspect. Violence is always the choice of the suspect; of those who decide to fight rather than deal with the legal consequences of criminal actions.”
Both deputies were reassigned from field duty pending further administrative review; that leaves the already short-handed Lancaster station short staffed even more so, the deputy wrote.
“Keep in mind the deputies are equipped with body cameras that captured the entire incident,” the deputy wrote. “Our supervisors reviewed their body camera footage, as well as store security footage, and their actions were found to be objectively reasonable within the scope of their duties to make the arrests. But now they are being disciplined, all because a third party recorded a small portion of the whole encounter, which went viral, and department supervisors, sitting in Los Angeles, reacted badly, rather than let the facts of the case shape their knee-jerk reactions. A recording which is able to be edited by media outlets for maximum ratings.
“Deputies see the removal of hardworking personnel as nothing less than lack of faith in ability to perform our duty, and a betrayal from the sheriff, and his command staff, overseeing the Antelope Valley,” the deputy wrote. “Deputies are no longer actively looking for criminal activity, and are hesitant to respond to emergency calls without several units backup to accompany them.”
According to the letter, emergency calls are seeing a longer response time now.
“When our own department supports a vocal few touting a viral video, rather than support the people it has trained to handle criminal suspects in exactly this manner,” the letter said. “When the department itself poses the greatest risk for our means to provide for our families, or worse, treating us like the very criminals we try to apprehend, that is more disheartening than the thought of dying in the line of duty.
“The purpose of this letter is not to fill our community with the notion that its sworn defenders have abandoned it,” the deputy wrote. “It is just that vocal few who have gotten our department to take a more aggressive stance toward its own deputies. Deputies willing to serve in an ever-increasingly hostile environment. If our department is willing to sacrifice us to appease a few, I hope they will listen more if the usually quiet majority, who support and appreciate the work we do, raise their voices in support more. We deputies see you.”
The deputy urged those who support them to reach out and post their support on social media for LA County deputies and the Lancaster station in particular.
“Let us know we are still appreciated,” the letter said.
To reach the Lancaster station, call 661-948-8466 and ask for the watch commander, captain, or Region Chief Dennis Kneer; email Sheriff Robert Luna at Rluna@lasd.org, or Chief Kneer at dmkneer@lasd.org; or call Sheriff’s Information Bureau at 213-229-1700.
“Please make your voices heard,” the deputy wrote. “Your strength and your faith can help us regain ours. We need each other, now more than ever. We still believe in you, otherwise we’d never risk our lives for this job. We so dearly hope … that you still believe in us too. We’ll fight for our community all the more if you believe in us.”
