LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for investigation of drunk driving after he crashed a patrol vehicle and went missing briefly, officials said.
KABC-TV reported, Saturday, that the crash happened, Friday night, when the vehicle went off the road and into bushes in Stevenson Ranch.
Authorities searched for the deputy but didn’t immediately locate him. He was later found about a mile from the crash at a home, KABC-TV reported.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in an emailed statement that the deputy was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence and taken to a hospital.
The deputy, who was not identified, had no significant injuries and has been relieved of active duty, the statement said.
Department officials declined to disclose more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.