YORBA LINDA — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a home after the resident died.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said late Thursday that Deputy Steve Hortz had responded to a July 20 call at the Yorba Linda home when a man in his 70s died of natural causes.
On Wednesday, an attorney representing the family estate reported items were missing from the home and provided surveillance video showing Hortz entering the home at least three times and leaving with stolen property, the department said in a statement.
