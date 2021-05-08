SAN ANDREAS, Calif. — A hostage and a California sheriff’s deputy were wounded and a suspect was killed in shootings stemming from a domestic violence incident, authorities said Friday.
The violence erupted late Thursday in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of San Andreas, about 50 miles southeast of Sacramento.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a 911 caller reported a male and female in an argument at a motel shortly after 10:30 p.m. and that the male had pointed a firearm at the female’s head.
The suspect was gone when deputies arrived and a search began. A deputy interviewing the victim was ambushed and shot in the upper body but managed to get the victim to safety, the statement said.
