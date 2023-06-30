FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy was acquitted Thursday of felony child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the 2018 Parkland school massacre, concluding the first trial in US history of a law enforcement officer for conduct during an on-campus shooting.
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as the verdicts were read, while the fathers of two students murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb, 14, 2018, stared straight ahead and quickly left the courtroom. The jury had deliberated for 19 hours.
After court adjourned, Peterson, his family and friends rushed into a group hug as they whooped, hollered and cried. Kevin Bolling, Peterson’s private investigator, chased after lead prosecutor Chris Killoran and said something. Killoran turned and snapped at him, “Way to be a good winner” and slapped him on the shoulder. Members of the prosecution team then nudged Killoran out of the courtroom.
“I got my life back. We’ve got our life back,” Peterson said as he exited the courtroom, his arm around his wife, Lydia Rodriguez, and his lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for so long. Calling Mark at 1 in the morning.”
He also said people should never forget the victims.
“Only one person was to blame and it was that monster (Nikolas Cruz),” Peterson said. “It wasn’t any of the law enforcement who was on that scene. … Everybody did the best they could with the information we had.”
Peterson said he hopes to one day sit down with the Parkland parents and spouses to tell them “the truth,” that he did everything he could.
“I would love to talk to them. I have no problem,” he said. “I’m there.”
The campus deputy at Stoneman Douglas, Peterson had been charged with failing to confront shooter Cruz during his six-minute attack inside a three-story 1200 classroom building that left 17 dead.
His charges were in connection to the six killed and four wounded on the third floor, who were shot more than a minute after he approached the building.
