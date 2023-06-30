School Shooting Florida Deputy

Scot Peterson, a former school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reacts Thursday at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as he is found not guilty on all charges.

 Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy was acquitted Thursday of felony child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the 2018 Parkland school massacre, concluding the first trial in US history of a law enforcement officer for conduct during an on-campus shooting.

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as the verdicts were read, while the fathers of two students murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb, 14, 2018, stared straight ahead and quickly left the courtroom. The jury had deliberated for 19 hours.

