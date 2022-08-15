ORANGE — A sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women in custody at an Orange County jail, authorities said.
The 30-year-old deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department could face charges including assault under the color of authority and sexual activity between a peace officer and inmate, according to a department statement.
