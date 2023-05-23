LASD Sheriff logo

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in Lancaster has been charged with a felony count of abuse involving his 5-year-old son, District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday.

Jim Devoe, 28, is accused of slapping and punching his son in the face and then lying to the boy’s mother about what caused the injuries, according to a statement released by the District Attorney’s Office.

