PALMDALE — Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies working holiday patrol responded to a call of a grand theft suspect, on Wednesday, at Ulta Beauty and recovered approximately $3,000 worth of merchandise.
According to a post on the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Facebook page, the suspect stole the merchandise and fled the scene. Deputies were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The suspect was arrested for felony grand theft. The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.
“Thank you, (Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn) Barger, for providing the additional funding to combat crime during this holiday season,” the post said.
On Dec. 6, Barger announced that her office would make up to $1 million in discretionary funding available to sheriff’s stations in her district to boost patrols and deter crime during the holiday shopping season.
“This month’s busiest holiday shopping days are quickly approaching and the threat of increased criminal activity is real,” Barger said in a statement at the time. “Last year’s smash-and-grab crime wave taught us we need to be ready to prevent theft before it happens. The funds I’m allocating to sheriff stations in the Fifth District will help provide more law enforcement patrols and increase their presence in the communities I represent. Everyone deserves to feel safe during the holidays, whether they work in retail, are out shopping for loved ones, or simply enjoying time off at home.”
The funds were directed to bolster patrols at the sheriff’s stations in Altadena, Crescenta Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and San Dimas.
“With Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s significant financial support, we will be increasing high visibility patrols in the unincorporated areas in the Fifth District, in an effort to deter crime and provide for a safer shopping experience,” Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement at the time. “As always, we encourage the public to be aware of their surroundings, keep valuables hidden out of sight when parking their vehicle, and report any suspicious activity to their local sheriff’s station.”
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger..... Rocks !!
