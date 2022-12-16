PALMDALE — Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies working holiday patrol responded to a call of a grand theft suspect, on Wednesday, at Ulta Beauty and recovered approximately $3,000 worth of merchandise.

According to a post on the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Facebook page, the suspect stole the merchandise and fled the scene. Deputies were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The suspect was arrested for felony grand theft. The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.

