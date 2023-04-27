LOS ANGELES — Eight sheriff’s deputies who say they were pressured to quit or leave the East Los Angeles station by a clique of mostly Latino deputies known as the Banditos can move forward with part of their case against their former colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco said the claims of plaintiffs Art Hernandez, Alfred Gonzalez, Benjamin Zaredini, David Casas, Louis Granados, Mario Contreras and Oscar Escobedo against defendants Rafael “Rene” Munoz, Gregory Rodriguez, David Silverio and Michael Hernandez should be heard by a jury.
“The individual defendants failed to present evidence to rebut plaintiffs’ evidence that individual defendants were not 'shot callers’ for the Banditos or that they did not exercise influence or power at the East Los Angeles station,” the judge wrote. “Therefore, triable issues of fact exist as to what influence and control each individual defendant had in dictating or directing the actions of other deputies at the East Los Angeles station and whether they directed other deputies to harass plaintiffs by not giving them adequate backup, assigning them excessive calls ... and other conduct such as pressuring plaintiffs to not take overtime.”
The plaintiffs’ also sued Los Angeles County. Defense attorneys also are seeking dismissal of all or part of the claims against the county in a hearing scheduled May 3.
