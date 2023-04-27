LOS ANGELES — Eight sheriff’s deputies who say they were pressured to quit or leave the East Los Angeles station by a clique of mostly Latino deputies known as the Banditos can move forward with part of their case against their former colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco said the claims of plaintiffs Art Hernandez, Alfred Gonzalez, Benjamin Zaredini, David Casas, Louis Granados, Mario Contreras and Oscar Escobedo against defendants Rafael “Rene” Munoz, Gregory Rodriguez, David Silverio and Michael Hernandez should be heard by a jury.

