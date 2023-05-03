PALMDALE — Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in two separate cases, one for grand theft and the second for negligent discharge of a firearm.
Deputies are seeking help in identifying the man pictured in regard to an electric bicycle stolen on April 16 from in front of the Vallarta Market at 440 East Palmdale Blvd. The bicycle is valued at $3,600, making this a case of grand theft.
Deputies are also seeking help in identifying a man whose gun went off inside a Palmdale McDonald’s.
The man ordered food at about 9 a.m. on March 1 at the McDonald’s at 131 East Palmdale Blvd. When he received his food, he placed it inside a cloth drawstring backpack. The backpack slipped and a gun inside discharged, sending a round into the ceiling, deputies reported.
The man then left on foot without saying anything.
He is described as a Black man, 18 to 24 years old and 6-foot 2-inches to 6-foot 4-inches in height.
Anyone with information regarding either of these suspects or the incidents is asked to contact Detective Wiggins at 661-272-2474 or the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.
