COMPTON — Following a weekend of street takeovers and “flashmob” burglaries in Compton, sheriff’s deputies on Monday reached out to the public for help identifying perpetrators.
“Compton Station deputies responded to numerous illegal street takeovers throughout the city of Compton,” according to a sheriff’s department statement Monday. “Hundreds of participants and spectators moved from intersection-to-intersection burglarizing, vandalizing, and shoplifting nearby businesses.”
Surveillance footage captured an Arco gas station near Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue being looted of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise by a mob of people, all while the store clerk hid inside a bathroom, ABC7 reported.
“It’s unbelievable. Unreal. I’ve never seen anything like that happen here,” Greg Johnson, a Compton resident who frequents the Arco gas station, told the station.
Sheriff’s officials reported that about six businesses in different locations were burglarized in what they described as “flashmob” crimes.
One person was briefly detained over the weekend, but sheriff’s officials said no arrests have been made.
Sheriff’s officials asked anyone with information to call the Compton station at 310-605-6500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Compton City Councilman Jonathan Bowers told Channel 7 he believes people from outside of Compton were responsible for the crime wave, but he said the city needs to take action to prevent repeat offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.