LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General announced Tuesday it sent letters to multiple sheriff’s deputies ordering them to submit to questioning about their knowledge of deputy gangs within the department.

The letters, dated Friday, warn that failure to cooperate with the OIG’s investigation into deputy gangs “is grounds for decertification of a peace officer.”

