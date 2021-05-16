LANCASTER — Extra deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station will be on duty from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, looking for drivers and motorcyclists violating driving laws that increase the risk of crashes.
There are nearly 900,000 registered motorcycles in the state of California, but not all motorcyclists use the same protection that drivers of other vehicles do. Those who ride motorcycles are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than those who are operating other types of motor vehicles.
To help protect motorcyclists and others, the Lancaster station offers the following tips when riding:
Drivers
• Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.
• Use your signal when changing lanes.
• Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
• When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.
Motorcyclists
• Always wear a DOT-compliant helmet and protective gear like gloves and leather clothing.
• Consider adding reflective tape to your clothing to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
• Keep your lights on at all times, even during the day.
• Don’t assume drivers see you; signal well in advance before changing lanes, and watch for turning vehicles.
• Although lane-splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds, in free-flowing traffic, or between large vehicles like big rigs and motor homes.
The sheriff’s department will hold other motorcycle safety enforcement operations throughout the month of May.
Funding for motorcycle safety enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
