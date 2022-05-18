LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies will target motorcycle traffic during a special enforcement from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., today.
The extra deputies on patrol will watch specifically for violations by drivers and motorcycle riders, in an effort to promote motorcycle safety throughout the month of May, according to a release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes. Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state, according to the release.
In addition to increased enforcement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers tips for drivers and motorcyclists to help ensure safety for all on the roads.
Drivers should always check twice for motorcyclists in mirrors and blind spots, use a signal when changing lanes, never follow a motorcycle too closely and when at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.
Motorcyclists should always wear a helmet that meets US Department of Transportation safety standards and other protective gear, consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for drivers to see them, always ride with the lights on, even in daylight; don’t assume other drivers see them; signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles. Although lane-splitting is legal, it is discouraged at high speeds with free-flowing traffic.
The month-long effort to improve motorcycle safety, with other safety enforcement operations planned in May, is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
