LANCASTER — A man suspected of making criminal threats and allegedly pointing a rifle at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies was shot by deputies, Wednesday night, officials reported.
Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called to the 500 block of West Avenue J-12 shortly after 9:30 p.m., regarding the suspect, identified as a Black male, seated in a car in front of the victim’s location.
When deputies approached the suspect, they saw he was holding a rifle, officials reported.
The man barricaded himself inside the vehicle. Deputies attempted to negotiate with the man to surrender for approximately 90 minutes, officials said.
During those negotiations, the man pointed the rifle at deputies, at which point he was shot by deputies, officials said.
The man was treated at the scene, then transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, Thursday morning.
A rifle was recovered at the scene.
No deputies were injured in the incident, officials reported.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting and detectives are canvassing the area for possible video surveillance and witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
