LANCASTER — Those in the habit of using a cell phone or texting while driving, beware: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on patrol Friday, looking for you.
“Additional deputies will be on patrol that day, looking for drivers that are violating the state’s hands-free cell phone law,” a news release from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station said.
The law mandates that drivers aren’t allowed to hold an electronic communications device or a phone while driving. This also applies to using an app or texting while behind the wheel. A citation for using a cell phone is subject to a $157 fine for the first offense.
“Distracted driving is a serious issue, but one that can be easily solved simply by putting the phone down,” LASD Sgt. Robert Hill said in the news release. “That text, phone call email or social media post can wait.”
Texting and talking aren’t the only distractions, however. Others include: Reaching for an object on the floor, using GPS, navigating an in-dash touchscreen, eating, talking to passengers, grooming, taking off a jacket and adjusting the radio.
Those who must take or make a phone call are asked to find a safe parking spot and pull over. The same is advised for those attempting to program directions into a GPS device.
Funding for the additional deputies on patrol is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the news release.
