LANCASTER — Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy who went missing Sunday.
Arthur Lee James Moore was last seen Sunday morning near 21st Street West and West Avenue H-12, according to Deputy Ali Villalobos of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Moore is Hispanic, stands five-feet-four inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, Villalobos said. He has short black hair, brown eyes and wears braces. He was last seen wearing blue plaid pajama pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Lancaster sheriff’s station at 661-948-8466 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
