PALMDALE — After a series of threat calls, over 10 days, including three bomb threats against The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Capt. Ronald Shaffer issued a statement, Thursday, thanking Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies for their work.
The incidents began, on April 4, when a high school student showed TPAA Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braswell an anonymous AirDrop message that threatened a school shooting, on April 5. School officials called the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. Deputies were at the school investigating the weapons threat when someone called the station with a bomb threat against the school. That prompted authorities to evacuate the campus. School officials canceled classes, on April 5. Authorities determined the threats were non-credible. It is not known if the threats are connected.
Someone called another bomb threat into the sheriff’s station, on Monday, and again, on Wednesday.
After Wednesday’s threat, Braswell, in a statement in response to a request from school officials, thanked deputies for working tirelessly to keep students safe.
“It’s been a tough couple of years for our students,” Braswell said, in the statement. “These threats are really unfair to them. We look forward to all of this being over.”
On Thursday, school officials acknowledged, in a statement posted on TPAA’s website, how stressful the past couple of weeks have been, and thanked parents for their patience as they “continue to learn how to better respond to these threats.”
The threats are under investigation and no details have been released. Some parents expressed their frustration over the repeated disruptions on the school’s Facebook page.
“Every time I drop my child off at school, I’m waiting for the next call, text or email about some kind of situation going down at TPAA,” parent Ruby Vega wrote. “It’s very stressful to have this in our daily lives. Maybe we should go back to online school till the end of this school year.”
School officials spoke with Capt. Shaffer about providing the Aerospace Academy with an update. He agreed and released the following statement:
“Over the past couple of weeks, Palmdale Aerospace Academy and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station have been deluged with a series of threat calls regarding bombs planted in the school or active shooters. The incidents have been investigated and appear to be prank calls or ‘swatting’ calls.” (“Swatting” is a falsely placing an emergency call intentionally drawing a significant law enforcement and other first responders’ presence to a given location.)
“The impact of these false calls is felt most significantly by the school’s students, staff, and parents. The learning environment is disrupted if not canceled for the day. The parents have been overwhelmed with concern for their children’s safety.
“The community suffers with these false calls because critical and limited resources are devoted to a threat that is later discovered to be a hoax. Those resources are not able to respond to other community concerns, which are real.
“To date, none of the threatening calls have materialized into danger to the school, staff or students. There are no known credible threats to the school or surrounding property. Each incident was responded to appropriately and seriously, as will continue to be the practice for Palmdale Aerospace Academy and the Sheriff’s Department. Because of the repeated calls, our organizations have developed a phenomenal working relationship allowing us to work through our incident protocols efficiently and effectively.
“These incidents serve as a reminder, ‘If you see something, say something.’ These threats are very serious, and the investigation into this matter continues. We can draw upon technology experts to help us navigate the cyber world to chase each lead that has surfaced.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.