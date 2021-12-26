LAKE LOS ANGELES — Christmas came early for four Lake Los Angeles children when Resident Deputy Gilbert Borruel and his predecessor, Deputy Kit Gruppie, delivered bicycles and other gifts to the children on Christmas Eve.
The children were selected by their schools in the Wilsona School District. Borruel took over as resident deputy in May. Gruppie now serves as the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station liaison with the City of Lancaster. The deputies assembled the bikes, on Thursday afternoon. Deputy Ascenio assisted with the deliveries.
Lake Los Angeles is about 19 miles one way from Lancaster.
“Some people don’t even have the means to get gas to get to town to go to the giveaways,” Gruppie said. “So I thought, ‘Why don’t we get a little from the boosters and the giving in town and bring it out here to families?’ ”
“The fact that they don’t have gas, it’s easier to drive out to them,” Borruel added.
Delivering the bicycles in person gave the deputies the opportunity to meet the community and interact with them. This is Borruel’s first Christmas as Lake Los Angeles’ resident deputy.
“Being a community deputy, it’s got its benefits,” Borruel said. “You get to meet your community, interact with the public and show them you’re not just a policeman; you’re also there to see what they need, ask them if they need food.”
The first stop was the house of Atzi Ruelas, nine, who received a blue Huffy Seastar bicycle with white tires and pink rims. Azti also received a toy, as did her younger brother Adan Ruelas.
“Thank you,” the children’s father, Ismael Ruelas said. “We’re going through hard times.”
The bikes came from Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters. The toys were from those toys collected by deputies, on Dec. 15, outside the Target store in Lancaster.
The next stop was nine-year-old Efrain Salgado’s house, He received a royal blue Huffy bicycle.
“You can raise the seat,” Borruel said to Efrain’s parents, before he explained more to them in Spanish.
The third stop was at six-year-old Pamela Alvarez’s house. The youngster, who wore a pink, blue and yellow outfit with a sparkly purple coat, received a pink and purple Barbie bike and a Frozen doll.
“Merry Christmas,” Gruppie said as he presented the bike to Pamela.
She smiled big and gave Deputy Gruppie a hug.
“It’s Barbie too,” Carrie Manyen, Pamela’s mother said. “She wants a Barbie’s Dreamhouse for Christmas. She’s hoping Santa brings it.”
Pamela’s father died in April, Manyen said.
“These are the instructions and all kinds of good stuff,” Borruel said.
The deputies’ final stop was at 11-year-old Josh Stout’s house. They delivered a green and black Dynacraft Surge BMX bike.
“Exciting,” Josh said when asked what he thought about his new bike.
