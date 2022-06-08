LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, at an undisclosed location.
Locations for DUI checkpoints are selected based on data showing a history of incidents or crashes involving impaired driving, according to sheriff’s officials. This supports the checkpoints’ primary purpose to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
Drivers are reminded that impaired driving is not just from consuming alcohol, but may also be caused by some prescription and over-the-counter medications. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is not.
Drivers charged for the first time with a DUI, face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
The most recent DUI checkpoint, held May 20, in Lancaster, yielded seven citations.
That checkpoint was held near the intersection of Avenue K and 32nd Street West. Deputies contacted 968 vehicles during that time, officials reported.
Two citations were issued to drivers for driving with a suspended or revoked license, four for driving without a license and one to a vehicle owner who allowed an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle, according to Sheriff’s officials.
The Department conducts such checkpoints several times each year.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
