PALMDALE — Deputies witnessed a fatal crash Tuesday when a man in a Honda ran a red light and hit another vehicle in the intersection.
Deputies were in the area of 47th Street East and Avenue S when they saw the collision occur. According to a news release, a Hispanic male was driving the 2001 Honda S2000 east on Avenue S, while another Hispanic male in a 2003 Mercedes E320 was northbound on 47th Street East. Names, ages and the drivers’ cities of residence were not provided by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The deputies’ preliminary investigation indicates the Mercedes driver had a green signal light when he entered the intersection, but the Honda driver ran his signal light, which was red. He then hit the Mercedes.
“Both vehicles spun in the intersection and collided with a total of four additional vehicles whom were stopped for a red signal light facing westbound on Avenue S,” according to the news release. “The impact caused traumatic injuries to both drivers.”
Because they were witness to the collision, deputies responded within seconds and attempted to save the Mercedes driver’s life, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department transported the Honda driver to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown at press time.
“(The) initial investigation revealed alcohol was a factor in this collision,” the news release said.
The intersection of 47th Street East and Avenue S was closed during the collision investigation, led by Palmdale Station Traffic Investigator Det. Sherman. The investigation concluded at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.