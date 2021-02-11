LANCASTER — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Scott Luther Ditchfield.
He is a 62-year-old white male who stands six-feet-two-inches, weighs between 250 and 260 and has gray hair and green/blue eyes.
Ditchfield, a California City resident, was last seen on Nov. 11 in the Lancaster area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.