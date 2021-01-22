PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.
The suspect pictured in a “be on the lookout for” release is believed responsible for an armed robbery that occurred at the “Jack in the Box” at 570 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Anyone with information regarding the location or identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Gus Munoz at 661-272-2445.
