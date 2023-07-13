LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have extra deputies on patrol Friday, looking specifically for violations by drivers and motorcycle riders.
The top primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes.
Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state.
To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:
• Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.
• Use your signal when changing lanes.
• Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
• When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.
• Always wear a DOT-compliant helmet and protective gear.
• Consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
• Always keep your lights on, even during the day.
• Don’t assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.
Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will hold other motorcycle safety enforcement operations throughout July.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
