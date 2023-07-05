PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the eastside shooting death of a Hispanic man early Monday morning.
The shooting occurred at approximately 4:44 a.m. Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call near the intersection of 75th Street East and Avenue Q. After arriving on scene deputies found the victim, an approximately 50- to 55-year-old adult male, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
