LANCASTER — An armed man who had barricaded himself in his home and threatened an infant child was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies following a 20-hour standoff, Wednesday, sheriff’s officials reported.

The year-old child was not injured in the standoff or shooting.

