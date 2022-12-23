LANCASTER — An armed man who had barricaded himself in his home and threatened an infant child was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies following a 20-hour standoff, Wednesday, sheriff’s officials reported.
The year-old child was not injured in the standoff or shooting.
The man, identified previously by the California Highway Patrol as Fernando Fierro, was fatally shot at approximately 9:05 p.m., by deputies, after he placed a gun to the child’s head while deputies attempted to communicate with him, sheriff’s officials reported.
Fierro was treated by medical personnel at the scene and pronounced dead.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, sheriff’s officials reported.
The standoff began with a high-speed chase from Santa Clarita Valley to Lancaster, shortly before midnight, on Tuesday, when CHP officers attempted to stop a white 2022 Kia SUV speeding at 132 mph on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway at Via Princessa, CHP officials reported.
The Kia driver, identified by CHP officials as Fierro, did not stop for officers and the pursuit began, on the freeway and surface streets into the Antelope Valley.
During the pursuit, Fierro called the sheriff’s department, informing them he had an infant child and weapon in the SUV with him and that he would shoot at the CHP officers if they continued their pursuit, CHP officials reported.
At about 12:42 a.m., Fierro fired at least once on the pursuing CHP vehicles, but did not hit any CHP vehicle or officer.
Fierro stopped, at approximately 1:06 a.m., in front of his home near Avenue I and 26th Street East, identified by published reports as the Lido Estates mobile home park. He got out of the SUV holding a handgun to the child’s head, officials reported.
He then entered the home and barricaded himself inside.
The Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau was called in to assist and took over the incident from the CHP.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station issued a public alert at about 11 a.m., asking the public to stay away from the area and anticipated the incident would continue throughout the day.
According to a City News Service report, Elijandra Rosas, who identified herself as the suspect’s aunt, told reporters at the scene the suspect is named Fernando and that he had his year-old son with him inside the mobile home. She issued a plea for him to surrender.
“Fernando, please get out of the house, please. I want to see you. I want to see the baby. … Please, think of your mom and your dad and your sister and your brother, Fernando, please,” she said.
