PALMDALE — The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station issued 47 citations during a traffic operation Tuesday along Avenue S.
The station’s traffic department issued 47 citations to truckers from 8 a.m. to noon targeting commercial trucks for using Avenue S, which is not a commercial truck route.
Traffic Sergeant Phillip Anderson said the department has been enforcing this issue since construction began on Pearblossom Highway in March and wanted to make a more concerted effort.
“Even though we’ve been doing this for months and have been enforcing these laws, we still see a tremendous number of trucks on Avenue S,” he said.
Anderson also said that they have been getting complaints from residents about trucks going through that route especially in the early morning hours.
More commercial trucks have been using Avenue S instead of following the detour signs and using the designated truck routes on Sierra Highway, Palmdale Boulevard, Avenue P and Columbia Way (Avenue M).
In recent years, the City of Palmdale has invested money into widening and improving the roadway. However, the roadway was not constructed to bear the weight of these types of vehicles and will quickly deteriorate if these vehicles continuously use it.
“It’s an issue that we’ve been having and we’re trying to save the roads,” Anderson said. “We’ll be doing more of these operations throughout the city trying to fix certain issues that we see.”
The department will continue to monitor Avenue S and enforce the traffic laws, especially while the construction on Pearblossom Highway continues.
