PALMDALE — Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station were out on the streets Tuesday, looking for drivers committing violations that would endanger bicyclists or pedestrians.
The three Palmdale Station motor deputies conducted the operation on roadways and at major intersections that have walking or bike paths. It lasted approximately six hours, during which time 33 people were cited for a variety of violations.
One driver, who was 25 years old, did not have a license, so his vehicle was towed.
“I didn’t know I had to have a driver’s license to drive,” he told the deputy, according to a Palmdale Station Facebook post. “No one has ever told me that.”
All motorists who are operating vehicles must be licensed.
“Here at Palmdale Station, the number one factor for traffic related fatalities involves a vehicle striking a bicyclist/pedestrians in the roadway,” the post said. “We ask that people be mindful of their surroundings at all times, especially when they are behind the wheel. Do not drive drunk or distracted (on our phone, eating, attempting to grab an item, etc.) and take your eyes off the roadway. It takes a split second for an accident to occur and everyone’s lives to change.”
