ROSAMOND — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a man dead on the sidewalk on New Year’s Day.
Deputies were dispatched at 10:49 p.m. Friday to the 5400 block of Rosewood Avenue, in response to a call about a shooting.
When they arrived, they found an adult male, unresponsive and lying on the sidewalk. He was suffering from obvious trauma to the upper torso and was declared dead at the scene.
As a result, homicide detectives responded and took over the investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released, pending next of kin notification by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is preliminary and no additional information is available.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
