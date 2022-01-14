LANCASTER — A woman was found dead, Wednesday night, in the 800 block of West Avenue K.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were called, at approximately 6:50 p.m. They found an unresponsive woman, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name and manner of death were not released. No other details were available, Thursday.
Anyone with information on the woman’s death was asked to call the LA County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.