PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner identified a man killed in a traffic collision, on July 17, at 20th Street East and Avenue R-12.
David Wright III, 18, of Quartz Hill died in the collision that occurred at about 4:20 a.m.
According to Palmdale Sheriff Station deputies, a 25-year Palmdale woman was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango at about 4:20 a.m., on Sunday, heading north on 20th Street East. She reportedly collided with Wright, who was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion, as he was in the process of making a left turn onto southbound 20th Street East from Avenue R-12.
During the collision, Wright’s Ford was pushed to the northwest and into a block wall, deputies reported.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman in the Durango, who also had a passenger with her, was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center with injuries, according to the report.
Following the collision, 20th Street East was closed to traffic between avenues R-10 and R-12, until about noon, on Sunday, deputies reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palmdale Sheriff Station Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
