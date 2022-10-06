LANCASTER — For the sixth and final year, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies stood in memoriam in honor of Sgt. Steve Owen.
He was the Lancaster Community Appreciation Project team sergeant who was murdered, on Oct. 5, 2016, when he responded to a burglary in progress call for service at an apartment complex along Avenue J-8 near 32nd Street West, north of Antelope Valley College.
Owen was a 29-year sheriff’s department veteran who spent nearly 25 years working in the Antelope Valley. He earned five different medals of recognition, including the Meritorious Conduct Gold Medal, the second-highest medal of recognition one can receive in the sheriff’s department.
He also was a volunteer football coach for several years at Paraclete High School, which his children attended.
Instead of the 24-hour vigils that marked the five previous occasions, this year’s observance lasted nine hours. An average of four deputies per shift rotated in and out every 15 minutes starting at 6 a.m.
Deputy Aaron Tanner helped organize the vigil.
They planned to conclude the vigils, last year, after Sgt. Owen’s murderer pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“This year, we decided to run it just one more year at a half-shift just to make sure everybody got their last moment of saying goodbye,” Tanner said.
He said they will continue to honor Owen at the station level, with family.
Antelope Valley College instructor Carlos Pinho brought his Introduction to Administrative Justice class to observe the deputies. He also brought his criminal law and criminology classes.
“Steve was the ultimate example of a community servant, the way he treated people, the way he loved this community and obviously the ultimate sacrifice that he made,” Pinho said. “A lot of students that are getting into a career in the criminal justice system have to understand that it comes with some sacrifice, that’s its not just a paycheck. It’s a passion that you have to have, a love to serve people and Steve was the example of that.”
Pinho is a former LA County sheriff’s deputy. He worked with Owen’s widow, Tania Owen, at the county jails. He then worked for the Beverly Hills Police Department before he retired.
