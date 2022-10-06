Owen memorial

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies stand at attention, Wednesday, near the apartment complex where Sgt. Steve Owen was murdered, six years ago, on Oct. 5, 2016, when he responded to a burglary in progress call at the complex.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — For the sixth and final year, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies stood in memoriam in honor of Sgt. Steve Owen.

He was the Lancaster Community Appreciation Project team sergeant who was murdered, on Oct. 5, 2016, when he responded to a burglary in progress call for service at an apartment complex along Avenue J-8 near 32nd Street West, north of Antelope Valley College.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.