LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies on Wednesday teamed up with the California Department of Fish and Game and the California Highway Patrol for a joint agency operation to combat illegal water thefts tied to illegal marijuana cultivation sites.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel arrested four people for conspiracy to commit a crime, cultivation and transportation of marijuana, transportation of marijuana for sale and illegal possession of a firearm.
They also impounded and/or stored 32 vehicles and the California Highway Patrol impounded and/or stored 16 vehicles. All of the vehicles towed were being used to transport water, marijuana or materials used to cultivate marijuana, authorities said.
“The City of Lancaster, LA County and the (sheriff’s department) were able to swiftly and efficiently identify and apprehend illegal, water theft transport trucks used by illegal growers as part of our work to bring illegal growing to a halt in Lancaster,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “We are confident in our ongoing efforts to put a stop to any local illegal growing operations.”
State Sen. Scott Wilk also praised the operation.
“Hats off to the Sheriff’s Department, CHP and officers at the Department of Fish and Game for their good work in this instance,” Wilk said in a statement. “Getting these unlicensed drivers, who are behind the wheel of unsafe and non-compliant water-hauling vehicles off our streets, makes it safer for all of us. I too encourage all law-abiding residents to report any illegal and suspicious activity.”
For the past few weeks there has been a high influx of water theft in the east county area where the Lancaster station patrols. The water being stolen is being used to irrigate illegal marijuana grows. Per Public Works, if the pressure gets too low, fire hydrants are at risk and potable drinking water can also be compromised.
These water thieves are using almost any type of vehicle/containers they can to transport the stolen water such as large tanker water trucks, water cubed containers within backs of beds, trailers with water tanks, authorities said.
It’s common that these vehicles are traveling on public roadways, with drivers who are typically operating the vehicle either out of class for the commercial truck being used, with expired registration or without valid proof of insurance.
This joint agency operation will continue its efforts to identify and deter illegal water theft within the City and will remain proactive in taking criminal and administrative enforcement to hold the responsible parties accountable.
Anyone with information regarding illegal growing operations or water theft in the City of Lancaster should contact the Public Safety Department at (661) 723-6063 or publicsafety@cityoflancasterca.org. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call “L.A. Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 to report information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.