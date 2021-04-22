PALMDALE — April is Distracted Driving Month, which means local law enforcement agencies are looking for those drivers who are driving while distracted and issuing citations.
The Traffic Team from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station conducted an special operation on Tuesday aimed an singling out distracted drivers. The mission of the special operation is to cite those who are driving while using a cell phone without a hands-free device or engaging in other behavior that distracts them while behind the wheel. Distracted driving is a violation of 22350 CVC — Basic Speed Law.
“While all distractions can endanger drivers safety, texting is the most alarming because it involved all three types of distraction,” a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Facebook post said. “The use of a cell phone while driving, particularly while texting, encompasses all three of these distractions; drivers who are texting are 23 times more likely to be involved in a vehicular crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recognizes distracted driving as a major public safety issue.”
Four deputy sheriffs and one sergeant were involved in the special operation, which was under the command of the on-duty watch commander and team leader. Sgt. Anderson was the operation’s supervisor.
A total of 47 tickets and four warnings were issued in six hours within the city.
