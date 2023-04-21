ROSAMOND — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Rosamond man for allegedly operating a “chop shop,” where stolen cars are dismantled and the components sold, officials reported.
On Wednesday, deputies from the East Area Substation went to a residence in the 1800 block of 130th Street West in Rosamond to serve two active warrants for arrest on stolen vehicle charges on resident Sean Delatova, 44.
Once there, deputies found five stolen vehicles, a stolen motorcycle and a stolen tractor. All seven were removed from the property.
Delatova was arrested and booked into the Mojave Jail for the two active warrants, as well as charges of operating a chop shop, possession of stolen vehicles, tampering with vehicles, possession of a controlled substance and a felon in possession of ammunition, Kern County Sheriff’s officials reported.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.